Swarm City (SWT) Trading Up 46.7% Over Last Week

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $123,692.87 and $1,966.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City token can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded 46.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City is a token. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

