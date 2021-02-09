Swarm (SWM) Price Hits $0.0288 on Major Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Swarm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a market cap of $2.25 million and $60,022.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swarm has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00059297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.02 or 0.01132108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00055275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.22 or 0.05742919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00024727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00017924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00032043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00042391 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.