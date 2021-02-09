Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $78.43

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $78.43 and traded as low as $77.90. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 722 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day moving average is $78.43.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWMAF)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.