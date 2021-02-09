Swerve Achieves Market Cap of $19.40 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 35% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Swerve has traded 122.5% higher against the dollar. Swerve has a market cap of $19.40 million and $35.85 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00003918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00051161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.84 or 0.00242937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00085350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00069369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00092393 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00063373 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 12,166,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,661,414 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

