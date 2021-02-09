SwftCoin Reaches Market Cap of $7.99 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. SwftCoin has a market cap of $7.99 million and $7.66 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00058937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $516.19 or 0.01125387 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00055870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.64 or 0.05665495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00042668 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00031447 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SWFTC is a token. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

