Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s share price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 1,236,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 807,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $237.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.79 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. Analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 191.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

