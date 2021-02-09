Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

SYF stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $40.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

