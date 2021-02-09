Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) traded down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.10. 21,127,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 31,228,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.29.
Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)
Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.
