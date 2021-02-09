Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) traded down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.10. 21,127,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 31,228,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.29.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synthetic Biologics stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) by 108.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,370 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Synthetic Biologics worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

