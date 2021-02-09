Synthetix (SNX) Trading Up 49.4% Over Last Week

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 49.4% higher against the US dollar. Synthetix has a total market cap of $2.91 billion and $623.31 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix token can now be purchased for approximately $25.33 or 0.00054652 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00059416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.99 or 0.01091732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.10 or 0.05605718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00017791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00031869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00042203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix (SNX) is a token. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io

Buying and Selling Synthetix

