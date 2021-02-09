Syverson Strege & Co Takes $8.50 Million Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 169,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,000. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

