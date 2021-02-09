Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.09 and last traded at $56.39. 597,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 498,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.92.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 18,547 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $743,178.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,491,587.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,071. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,864,000 after buying an additional 29,537 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 264,674 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,080 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

