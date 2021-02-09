Tael Trading 24.2% Lower This Week (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.00, $119.16, $4.92 and $62.56. During the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00058897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $518.40 or 0.01133785 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00055543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.95 or 0.05655657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00024615 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00031564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00042439 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

