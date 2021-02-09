Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 232,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 2.4% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $25,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $132.96. The stock had a trading volume of 279,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,057,655. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.08. The stock has a market cap of $689.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $136.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

