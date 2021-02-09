Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $230.00 at Piper Sandler

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $186.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTWO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.69.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $199.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.14 and its 200-day moving average is $177.35.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 65.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,230,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

