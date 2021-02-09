Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $230.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TTWO. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.69.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $213.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.35. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

