Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.13 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce sales of $141.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.40 million and the highest is $145.00 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $108.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $471.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $469.10 million to $474.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $564.30 million, with estimates ranging from $555.00 million to $573.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

TNDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $101.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.17 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $2,425,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,400 shares of company stock worth $7,833,864 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 87.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

