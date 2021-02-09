Tanzanian Gold (TSE:TNX) Shares Gap Down to $0.97

Tanzanian Gold Co. (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.97, but opened at $0.89. Tanzanian Gold shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 87,031 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.89 million and a P/E ratio of -10.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.93.

Tanzanian Gold (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director James E. Sinclair sold 54,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$48,421.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,461,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,102,513.55. Insiders have sold 118,525 shares of company stock valued at $98,549 over the last ninety days.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

