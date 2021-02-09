Tap Hits Market Capitalization of $10.82 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Tap token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a total market capitalization of $10.82 million and $26,445.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tap has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00060297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.70 or 0.01057547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.31 or 0.05525341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00024985 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00030946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00040672 BTC.

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global

Tap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

