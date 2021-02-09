Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,757 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Target by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.48.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $193.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.68. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.