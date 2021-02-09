Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.00

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $79.90, with a volume of 4848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.98.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $140.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 218.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 537,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 341,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.