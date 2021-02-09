Tasty (LON:TAST) Stock Price Up 21.1%

Tasty plc (LON:TAST)’s share price rose 21.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.94 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.08). Approximately 1,501,030 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 535% from the average daily volume of 236,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

The company has a market cap of £8.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,464.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In related news, insider Keith Lassman purchased 615,384 shares of Tasty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £18,461.52 ($24,120.09).

Tasty plc operates restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of March 17, 2020, the company operated 56 restaurants under the Wildwood and dim t brand names. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

