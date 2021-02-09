TCW Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,195,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,546,000 after acquiring an additional 71,152 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,791,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 230.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,729,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Whirlpool by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 336,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

WHR stock opened at $200.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.43. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $214.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

