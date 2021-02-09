TCW Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 234.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 331,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,568,000 after buying an additional 246,435 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $163.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.60.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.