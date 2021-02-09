TCW Group Inc. Sells 30,969 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,969 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD opened at $253.64 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.42 and its 200 day moving average is $284.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

