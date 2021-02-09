TCW Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,511 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 608.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

NYSE:IEX opened at $198.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $211.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.65.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

In other IDEX news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.