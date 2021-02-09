TD Securities Raises Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$38.00

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HCG. Scotiabank increased their target price on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.67.

HCG stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$30.52. 60,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,721. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.98. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42. Home Capital Group Inc. has a one year low of C$13.67 and a one year high of C$33.94.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$136.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$131.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 3.9800002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Cluff sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$33,338.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,480.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

