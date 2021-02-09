TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will announce sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the highest is $3.56 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $3.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $14.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.94 billion to $14.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.21 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $129.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.89 and a 200 day moving average of $108.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $131.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,038 shares of company stock worth $30,844,730. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.