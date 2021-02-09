Team (NYSE:TISI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.89

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.89 and traded as high as $10.85. Team shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 102,721 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $329.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.36.

In related news, Director Emmett J. Lescroart sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $428,400.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Team during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Team during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Team during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Team during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Team during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

