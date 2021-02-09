Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) were up 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 8,862 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 8,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a net margin of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

