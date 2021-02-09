Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,642 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.39.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $764,748.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,648,614.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 268,613 shares of company stock worth $59,781,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $294.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $296.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of -205.97 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.16.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

