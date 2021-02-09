Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC):

2/1/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/1/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/1/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/1/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/1/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/22/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of ERIC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.52. 4,382,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,749,642. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $69.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3,348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 140,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.