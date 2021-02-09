Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.67

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.67 and traded as high as $13.35. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 5,678,982 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERIC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $69.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth $238,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

