Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.56

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.56 and traded as high as $9.04. Telefônica Brasil shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 1,048,379 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIV shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after buying an additional 1,220,821 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 17.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,212,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 626,304 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $4,336,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 8.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,752,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,128,000 after purchasing an additional 219,300 shares during the period. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 6.9% during the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,631,000 after purchasing an additional 172,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile (NYSE:VIV)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.