Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

VIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

NYSE VIV opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,568,000 after buying an additional 1,220,821 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,212,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,310,000 after buying an additional 626,304 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth about $4,336,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 8.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,752,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,128,000 after buying an additional 219,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.9% in the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,631,000 after buying an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

