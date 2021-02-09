Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Holdings Lifted by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,658 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $23,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at $193,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,956. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

