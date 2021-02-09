Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.13

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.13 and traded as low as $25.39. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 1,817 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 Company Profile (NYSE:TDI)

There is no company description available for Telephone and Data Systems Inc

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. SR NT 2045 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. SR NT 2045 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.