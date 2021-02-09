Tellor (TRB) One Day Volume Hits $90.06 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Tellor has a total market cap of $70.21 million and $90.06 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.54 or 0.00088721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 28.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00056814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $490.64 or 0.01047813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.86 or 0.05492431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00024637 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00016847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00031033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00040078 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,774,903 coins and its circulating supply is 1,690,097 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

