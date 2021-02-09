Tellurian Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tellurian in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year.

Several other research firms have also commented on TELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

TELL stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.62.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. The business had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

