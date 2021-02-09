TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirova bought a new stake in TELUS in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in TELUS by 8.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC upped their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

NYSE:TU opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

