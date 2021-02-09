Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.96

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 66,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 14,544 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

