Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,060 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Tenet Healthcare worth $16,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.24. 8,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -393.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $168,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at $107,823.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock worth $69,075,186. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.