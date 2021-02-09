Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.52-4.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.20-19.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.28 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.52-4.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,989. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -396.92, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,324,806.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

