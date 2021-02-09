Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.23-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.52-4.81 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.22.

THC stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -394.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

In other news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,699,527 shares of company stock worth $69,075,186 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

