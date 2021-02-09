Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.52-4.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.2-19.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.27 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.23-0.93 EPS.

NYSE:THC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,892. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on THC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.22.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,324,806.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

