Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60-4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.52-4.81 EPS.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,989. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -396.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

THC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.22.

In related news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $12,461,746.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock worth $69,075,186. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

