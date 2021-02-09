Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Down 5.2% After Insider Selling

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 850,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 946,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Specifically, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 46,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $510,529.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,417,053 shares of company stock valued at $37,753,710 over the last ninety days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 75.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 90.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter worth $42,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

