TENT (TENT) Price Up 52.8% This Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $3.56 million and $383,863.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TENT has traded 52.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00050184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.67 or 0.00267960 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00085354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00068555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00087168 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00063294 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT’s total supply is 32,570,160 coins and its circulating supply is 32,493,068 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

TENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

