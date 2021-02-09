TENT Trading Up 51.5% Over Last Week (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. TENT has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $310,309.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0971 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TENT has traded up 51.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00050036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.37 or 0.00214491 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00062382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00063264 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00197443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00070628 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 32,551,220 coins and its circulating supply is 32,474,128 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

TENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.