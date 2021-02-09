Teradyne (TER) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) recently:

2/5/2021 – Teradyne is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $155.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $107.00 to $162.00.

1/18/2021 – Teradyne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $128.00.

1/13/2021 – Teradyne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teradyne is driven by strength in Semiconductor Test and System Test businesses. It continues to benefit from growing memory market exposure, robust Test demand and a strong product lineup. The company’s lean cost structure and strong balance sheet remain positives. Additionally, management is optimistic about the Universal Robots acquisition and continuous design wins. We believe that the company has significant growth opportunities in the high-growth wireless test market in the long haul. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, Teradyne’s sluggish HDD business due to a slowdown in the PC market poses a major concern. Further, weakness in the mobility test market also remains a concern.”

1/11/2021 – Teradyne was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2021 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $130.00.

12/14/2020 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $107.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TER traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.54. 41,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,254. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In other news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,156 shares of company stock worth $29,427,712 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

