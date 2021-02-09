Terra Price Hits $6.58 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $6.58 or 0.00014161 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $3.15 billion and $1.10 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 172.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 130.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 988,397,016 coins and its circulating supply is 478,862,580 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

